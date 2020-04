BRIEF-CRCAM Languedoc Q1 Consolidated Net Result Falls To 5.4 Million Euros

April 24 (Reuters) - Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel du Languedoc:

* Q1 GROSS OPERATING INCOME EUR 54.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 60.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT EUR 5.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 34.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET BANKING INCOME EUR 134.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 139.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CET1 RATIO OF 21.5% AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* EXPECTS IMPACTS ON ITS REVENUES, COST OF RISK, EARNINGS AND THE VALUATION OF ITS INVESTMENTS AND HOLDINGS

* HAS €3.9BN OF RAPIDLY MOBILIZABLE RESERVES AND ITS BASEL 3 LIQUIDITY RATIO COMPLIES WITH REQUIRED MINIMUM (100%)

* PROPERTY AND PERSONAL INSURANCE PORTFOLIO HAS GROWN + 3.0% COMPARED TO MARCH 2019