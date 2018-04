April 20 (Reuters) - CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DU LANGUEDOC SC:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EUR 31.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET BANKING INCOME (ON INDIVIDUAL BASIS) EUR MILLION 130.1 VERSUS EUR 135.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROSS OPERATING PROFIT (ON INDIVIDUAL BASIS) EUR 54.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 61.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BASEL 3 SOLVENCY RATIO AT DEC 31 WAS 19.6 PERCENT