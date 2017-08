BRIEF-CRCAM Loire Haute-Loire H1 consolidated net income group share down 17.4 percent

July 25 (Reuters) - CRCAM LOIRE HAUTE-LOIRE:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED GROSS OPERATING PROFIT EUR 88.6‍​ MILLION, DOWN 18.5%

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 57.3 MILLION, DOWN 17.4 PERCENT

* BASEL III LIQUIDITY RATIO AT END OF MAY 2017 STANDS AT 112%‍​

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2017, BASEL 3 SOLVENCY RATIO IS 22.14 PERCENT

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET BANKING INCOME EUR 223.4 MILLION, DOWN 3.8 PERCENT

* COST OF RISK AS OF JUNE 30 WAS DOWN 38.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)