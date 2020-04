BRIEF-CRCAM Nord De France Amends Resolutions On Remuneration

April 3 (Reuters) - CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DE NORD DE FRANCE SC:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED TO AMEND RESOLUTIONS RELATING TO DETERMINATION OF REMUNERATION OF COMPANY SHARES AND CCI ISSUED BY REMOVING ALL REFERENCE TO DATE OF PAYMENT OF THESE REMUNERATIONS

* SETTLEMENT OF DATE OF PAYMENT OF THESE REMUNERATIONS CANNOT TAKE PLACE BEFORE OCTOBER 1, 2020

* NO CHANGES WERE MADE TO DISTRIBUTION AMOUNTS APPEARING IN PREVIOUS RESOLUTIONS

* PAYMENT OF REMUNERATIONS WILL REQUIRE PRIOR APPROVAL OF THE ECB