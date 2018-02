Feb 2 (Reuters) - CRCAM NORMANDIE SEINE SC:

* FY CONSOLIDATED GROSS OPERATING PROFIT EUR 140.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 157.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 92.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 95.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET BANKING INCOME EUR 361.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 370.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BASEL III SOLVABILITY RATIO OF 17.0 PERCENT AT SEPT 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)