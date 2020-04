BRIEF-CRCAM Normandie-Seine Q1 Consolidated Gross Operating Income Down At EUR 4.8 Million

April 24 (Reuters) - CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DE NORMANDIE SEINE SC:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IMPACTS ARE IMPOSSIBLE TO DETERMINE AT THIS STAGE

* Q1 RESULTS BENEFITED FROM THE STRONG SALES MOMENTUM OF THE FIRST TWO MONTHS OF THE YEAR

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED NET BANKING INCOME STOOD AT EUR 64.5 MILLION, DOWN 18.29% OVER THE YEAR

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED GROSS OPERATING INCOME EUR 4.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CET1 RATIO OF 21.3% AT MARCH 31, 2020

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: CONSEQUENCES WOULD HAVE AN IMPACT ON ACTIVITY OF BANKS’ COUNTERPARTIES AND ALSO ON BANKS

* BASEL III SOLVENCY RATIO (COMPOSED ENTIRELY OF CORE TIER ONE): 21.3% (AT 31 MARCH 2020)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS IMPACTS ON REVENUES AND COST OF RISK