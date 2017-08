July 27 (Reuters) - CRCAM Paris Et Ile De France :

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 155.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 158.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET BANKING INCOME EUR 510.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 504.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 GROSS OPERATING PROFIT EUR 232.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 226.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SOLVENCY RATIO WAS 19.2 PERCENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2017

* LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO WAS 100.5 PERCENT AS OF JUNE 30, 2017