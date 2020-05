BRIEF-CRCAM Paris Et Ile De France Q1 Net Income Group Share Down At 38.2 Million Euros

May 4 (Reuters) - CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL DE PARIS ET D ILE DE FRANCE:

* ANNOUNCES Q1 RESULTS

* Q1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 38.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 52.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET BANKING INCOME EUR 257.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 246.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROSS OPERATING PROFIT EUR 101.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 92.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-MARCH SOLVENCY RATIO 20.9% VERSUS 19.6% YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS : EXPECTS IMPACTS ON ITS INCOME, COST OF RISK, EARNINGS AND THE VALUATION OF ITS INVESTMENTS AND HOLDINGS

* ON CORONAVIRUS : DURATION OF THESE IMPACTS ARE IMPOSSIBLE TO DETERMINE AT THIS STAGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)