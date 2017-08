BRIEF-Crcam Sud Rhone Alpes H1 net banking income down at 230.0‍​ million euros

July 25 (Reuters) - CRCAM SUD RHONE ALPES:

* H1 NET BANKING INCOME EUR 230.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 232.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 GROSS OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍​104.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 108.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 73.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 74.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COST OF RISK OVER THE SEMESTER STANDS AT EUR 5.9 MILLION, DOWN BY EUR 3.4 MILLION ON H1 2016‍​

* THE RATIO OF CREDITS / RETAINED IS 117.4% AS AT JUNE 30, 2017