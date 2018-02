Feb 12 (Reuters) - CRCAM TOURAINE ET DU POITOU COFAV:

* FY NET BANKING INCOME EUR ‍​294.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 300.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY GROSS OPERATING INCOME EUR 120.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 126.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 70.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 70.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AS OF DEC 31, SOLVENCY RATIO (PHASED) WAS AT ‍16.7​ PERCENT

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 3.2 PER CCI

* LIQUIDITY RATIO (LCR) CALCULATED ON AVERAGE FOR 12 MONTHS OF 2017 AT 104.2 PCT