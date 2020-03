March 20 (Reuters) - Crcc High-Tech Equipment Corp Ltd :

* FY REVENUE RMB2.11 BILLION VERSUS RMB2.41 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB122.2 MILLION VERSUS RMB156.4 MILLION

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 HAVE HAD CERTAIN IMPACT OVER GROUP’S RESTORATION OF PRODUCTION AND OPERATION SINCE JAN 2020

* PROPOSED TO PAY A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.04 PER SHARE

* STILL ASSESSING FINANCIAL IMPACT THAT COVID-19 WILL HAVE ON GROUP'S FINANCIAL POSITION AND OPERATING PERFORMANCE