Sept 13 (Reuters) - Crealogix Holding AG:

* JEAN-CLAUDE PHILIPONA, MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CREALOGIX GROUP, ANNOUNCES HIS RESIGNATION AT AGM ON 29 OCTOBER 2018

* RUDOLF «RUEDI» NOSER IS PROPOSED FOR ELECTION AS A NEW MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS