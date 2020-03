March 17 (Reuters) - CREALOGIX HOLDING AG:

* GENERATED REVENUE OF CHF 48.6 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2019/2020 (SAME PERIOD IN PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 51.0 MILLION)

* H1 PROFITABILITY (EBITDA) WAS CHF 0.4 MILLION DUE TO CHANGE IN LICENSE MODEL

* CONFIRMS ITS TARGETS FOR 2019/20 FINANCIAL YEAR

* EFFECTS OF COVID-19 MAY LEAD TO A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ACHIEVEMENT OF SHORT-TERM TARGETS Source text: bit.ly/2WgtpLb Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)