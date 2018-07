July 31 (Reuters) - Crealogix Holding AG:

* FY SALES INCREASED BETTER THAN EXPECTED, BY 16.4% TO AROUND CHF 87.1 MILLION

* SAYS FY PROFITABILITY (EBITDA) WAS CHF 7.0 MILLION

* CREALOGIX HOLDING - IN THE MEDIUM TERM, GROUP EXPECTS ANNUAL SALES GROWTH OF MORE THAN 20% AND AIMS TO ACHIEVE PROFITABILITY (EBITDA) OF MORE THAN 15%

* CONFIRMS FY GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY TARGETS