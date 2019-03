March 19 (Reuters) - Crealogix Holding AG:

* H1 EBITDA REACHED CHF 3.3 MILLION, EBITDA MARGIN 6%

* H1 CURRENCY-ADJUSTED REVENUE INCREASED BY 28% TO CHF 51.0 MILLION

* GROUP CONTINUES TO EXPECT SALES TO EXCEED CHF 100 MILLION THRESHOLD FOR FINANCIAL YEAR

* H1 NET LOSS WAS CHF 1.4 MILLION