BRIEF-Crealogix Holding Posts FY Net Loss Of CHF 6.3 Mln

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Crealogix Holding AG:

* AT CHF 1.9 MILLION, FY PROFITABILITY (EBITDA) WAS BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL (CHF 7.0 MILLION)

* FY REVENUES INCREASED BY 17% FROM CHF 87.1 MILLION TO CHF 101.9 MILLION

* FY NET LOSS OF CHF 6.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: NET PROFIT CHF 0.7 MILLION)

* DECIDED NOT TO PROPOSE DIVIDENDS FROM CAPITAL RESERVES TO SHAREHOLDERS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* DOES NOT EXPECT AN IMPROVED EBITDA FOR 2019/20 FINANCIAL YEAR

* OUTLOOK 2019/20: REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW FURTHER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Veronica Snoj)