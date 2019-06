June 20 (Reuters) - Crealogix Holding AG:

*

* CREALOGIX HOLDING - PHILIPPE WIRTH, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND MEMBER OF GROUP MANAGEMENT, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE CREALOGIX AT END OF DECEMBER 2019

* UNTIL CFO WIRTH’S DEPARTURE, HE WILL CONTINUE HIS COMMITMENT TO DIGITAL BANKING SOFTWARE PROVIDER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: