BRIEF-Crealogix To Issue Convertible Bond Of CHF 20 Mln

Oct 14 (Reuters) - CREALOGIX HOLDING AG:

* CREALOGIX ANNOUNCES THE ISSUE OF A CONVERTIBLE BOND IN THE MINIMUM AMOUNT OF CHF 20 MILLION WITH POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE THE TOTAL AMOUNT UP TO CHF 25 MILLION

* NET PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR REFINANCING OF CONVERTIBLE BOND ISSUED IN 2015, FINANCING OF POSSIBLE ACQUISITIONS, AND FOR GENERAL FUNDING PURPOSES

* CONVERTIBLE BOND INCREASES CREALOGIX’S FINANCIAL AND STRATEGIC FLEXIBILITY

* FINAL TERMS (ISSUE AMOUNT, COUPON AND CONVERSION PRICE) ARE EXPECTED TO BE FIXED AND COMMUNICATED ON 30 OCTOBER 2019

* CONVERTIBLE BOND WILL BE ISSUED WITH A 5-YEAR TERM