Jan 12 (Reuters) - create restaurants holdings inc :

* Says IKSPIARI Co Ltd will set up a new unit in Tokyo on March 31 and to transfer its direct management restaurants business into the new unit (target company)

* The company will acquire 100 percent stake in the target company from IKSPIARI on March 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/eh3yQE

