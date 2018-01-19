FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 3:51 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF- Create Restaurants Holdings unit says change in share repurchase and retirement plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19(Reuters) - Create Restaurants Holdings Inc

* Says its unit SFP Holdings Co Ltd will repurchase up to 3.8 million shares (13.1 percent stake) for up to 7.68 billion yen in total, instead of up to 550,000 shares (1.9 percent stake) for up to 1.21 billion yen in total previously

* Says SFP Holdings Co Ltd changes share repurchase period to a deadline of March 31, instead of Feb. 28 previously

* Says SFP Holdings Co Ltd will repurchase 3.3 million shares through takeover bid, at the price of 2,030 yen per share, during period from Jan. 22 to Feb. 19, and settlement starts on March 13

* Says the company plans to sell 3.2 million shares (worth about 6.5 billion yen)of SFP Holdings Co Ltd through the takeover bid

* Says SFP Holdings Co Ltd will retire treasury shares after March 13

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/VbhcYb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

