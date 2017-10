Oct 20 (Reuters) - Creative China Holdings Ltd

* ‍ expects to record a significant increase in loss for nine months ended 30 september​

* Expected result due to ‍ decrease in turnover because as customers had reduced cooperations in program production with group​

* Expected result due to higher marketing cost

* ‍result due to reduced cooperations in program production in mobile live broadcasting & e-commerce business​