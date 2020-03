Creative China Holdings Ltd:

* CREATIVE CHINA HOLDINGS LTD - FY REVENUE RMB48.1 MILLION VERSUS RMB15.4 MILLION

* CREATIVE CHINA HOLDINGS LTD - FY GROSS PROFIT RMB17.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB41.8 MILLION

* CREATIVE CHINA HOLDINGS LTD - DUE TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19, EXPECTS TO POSTPONE CERTAIN CONCERTS TO LATE 2020