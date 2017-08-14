FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Creative Realities reports 18 pct rise in Q2 revenue
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Creative Realities reports 18 pct rise in Q2 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Creative Realities Inc

* Creative Realities announces 2Q17 financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 18 percent to $3.6 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $20 million

* Creative Realities Inc - board of directors approves stock repurchase program of up to 5 million shares

* Creative realities inc - FY 2017 organic revenue growth is now expected to exceed 47%, translating to FY17 revenue of not less than $20.0 million

* Creative Realities Inc - company intends to finance share repurchase program through cash on hand

* Creative Realities-gross profit $1.6 million for three-month period ended june 30, 2017, slight decrease of $100,000 from corresponding period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.