Feb 8 (Reuters) - CREDITO EMILIANO SPA:

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 1.14 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.10 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 186.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 131.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CET1 RATIO AT END-2017 OF 13.32 PERCENT

* PRELIMINARY PROPOSAL OF DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.20 PER SHARE ON 2017, UP 33 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)