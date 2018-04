April 23 (Reuters) - Credicorp Ltd:

* CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND

* CREDICORP LTD - DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)