May 7 (Reuters) - Credicorp Ltd:

* CREDICORP LTD - TRANSFERRED OVER THE BOLSA DE VALORES DE LIMA TO ITS UNIT, 220 MILLION SHARES OF BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU (BCP) OWNED BY CO - SEC FILING

* CREDICORP LTD - THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY GRUPO CREDITO S.A. , WILL CONTINUE TO OWN 97.69% OF THE SHARES OF BANCO DE CREDITO DEL PERU Source text: (bit.ly/2FS4f9O) Further company coverage: