Dec 20 (Reuters) - Credit Acceptance Corp:

* CREDIT ACCEPTANCE ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF REVOLVING SECURED WAREHOUSE FACILITY

* CREDIT ACCEPTANCE - EXTENDED DATE ON WHICH CO‘S $400 MILLION REVOLVING SECURED WAREHOUSE FACILITY WILL CEASE TO REVOLVE FROM JUNE 23, 2019 TO DEC 20, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: