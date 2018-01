Jan 30 (Reuters) - Credit Acceptance Corp:

* CREDIT ACCEPTANCE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.16

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $9.10

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTERLY ‍TOTAL REVENUE $287.3 MILLION VERSUS $256.2​ MILLION

* QTRLY GAAP RESULTS REFLECT ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT IN DEC 2017, THAT INCREASED CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME BY $99.8 MILLION