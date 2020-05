BRIEF-Credit Agricole Q1 Underlying Net Income Group Share Down At 652 Million Euros

May 6 (Reuters) - CREDIT AGRICOLE SA:

* Q1 UNDERLYING GROSS OPERATING INCOME EUR 1.58 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.47 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 UNDERLYING NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 652 MILLION VERSUS EUR 796 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 UNDERLYING REVENUE EUR 5.14 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.90 BILLION YEAR AGO

* END-MARCH CET1 RATIO DOWN (-0.7PP) TO 11.4%

* Q1 UNDERLYING EPS EUR 0.17 VERSUS EUR 0.23 YEAR AGO

* INCREASE IN COST OF RISK (AT EUR 621 MILLION, X2.8 Q1/Q1)

* STRONG SALES IN Q1 IN ALL BUSINESS LINES, INTERRUPTED BY THE CRISIS IN MARCH

* LIQUIDITY INDICATORS UP, EUR 338 BILLION IN RESERVES AT END-MARCH, INCREASE BY EUR 40 BILLION VERSUS. END-DECEMBER

* AT THE END OF APRIL 2020, HAD COMPLETED 67% OF ITS MEDIUM-TO-LONG-TERM MARKET FUNDING PROGRAMME FOR THE YEAR

* CONTINUED MOMENTUM IN CUSTOMER CAPTURE (+86,000 BUSINESS AND INDIVIDUAL CUSTOMERS IN 2020 AT LCL)