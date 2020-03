March 30 (Reuters) -

* CREDIT AGRICOLE SAYS DECISION TO PROPOSE DURING AGM TO POSTPONE THE PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS OR TO MODIFY THE AMOUNT OF DIVIDENDS AFTER OCT 1 IS UP TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CREDIT AGRICOLE SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO MEET NO LATER THAN APRIL 14 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva)