BRIEF-Credit Agricole Steps Up Support For Farmers During Health Crisis

April 6 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole SA:

* CREDIT AGRICOLE IS STEPPING UP ITS SUPPORT FOR FARMERS DURING THE CRISIS

* SUSPENSION OF LOAN REPAYMENTS AT NO ADDITIONAL COST (EXCLUDING INTEREST OF ORIGINAL CONTRACT), INCLUDING AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT FINANCING (AGILOR LOANS)

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS: ACCELERATED PROCEDURES FOR LOAN APPROVAL IN LESS THAN 5 DAYS FOR MOST URGENT SITUATIONS

* POSTPONEMENT OF PAYMENT DEADLINES FOR EQUIPMENT OR REAL ESTATE LEASES FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS WITHOUT ANY RATE INCREASE OR MANAGEMENT FEES

* ARRANGEMENT OF FACTORING CONTRACTS FOR CUSTOMERS, ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS, WITHOUT PROCESSING FEES

* GOVERNMENT-GUARANTEED INTEREST-FREE LOANS WITHOUT PROCESSING FEES (EXCLUDING GOVERNMENT GUARANTEE FEES)