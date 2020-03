BRIEF-Credit Agricole Takes Customer Support Measures On Coronavirus

March 6 (Reuters) - CREDIT AGRICOLE SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CREDIT AGRICOLE TAKES ACTION TO ACCOMPANY ITS CUSTOMERS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IMPLEMENT A FAST-TRACK CREDIT APPROVAL PROCEDURE IN LESS THAN 5 DAYS FOR URGENT CASES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ALLOW CREDIT PAYMENTS TO BE DEFERRED FOR UP TO 6 MONTHS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ELIMINATE PENALTIES AND ADDITIONAL COSTS FOR EXTENSIONS OF MATURITY AND CREDIT FROM CUSTOMERS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SPEED UP THE CLAIMS HANDLING PROCESS FOR INSURED CLIENTS