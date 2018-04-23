BRIEF-Credit Agricole's investment banking arm opens representative offices in Colombia, Chile

April 23 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole SA:

* Crédit Agricole CIB, the corporate and investment Banking arm of the Crédit Agricole Group, announced the inauguration of Representative Offices in Bogota, Colombia, and Santiago, Chile

* “This marks an important step in our development in Latin America. Crédit Agricole CIB operates now in seven countries in the Americas that enables us to strengthen our relationships with local and international clients operating in these countries,” said Marc-André Poirier, Senior Regional Officer of Crédit Agricole CIB for the Americas, in a statement