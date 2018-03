March 29 (Reuters) - CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW:

* SEES COST OF RISK IN 2018 IN LINE WITH 2017, NEAR 2 PERCENT OR A BIT MORE - MANAGEMENT

* SEES NET INTEREST MARGIN TO BE STABLE OR MAYBE WITH SLIGHT DECREASE IN 2018 - MANAGEMENT

* “I WILL NOT RECOMMEND TO PAY DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS”–CEO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)