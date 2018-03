March 29 (Reuters) - Credit Bank Of Moscow:

* FY 2017 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 20.7 BILLION VS RUB 10.87 BLN YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME RUB 45.3 BILLION VERSUS RUB 40.30 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 PROVISION FOR IMPAIRMENT OF LOANS RUB 18.6 BILLION VERSUS RUB 29.78 BILLION YEAR AGO