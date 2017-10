Oct 24 (Reuters) - CREDIT BANK OF MOSCOW

* SAYS CAPITAL WAS INCREASED BY RUB 22 BILLION BY MEANS OF SUBORDINATED CORPORATE DEPOSITS

* UPON INCLUSION OF THE SUBORDINATED DEPOSITS IN THE SUPPLEMENTAL (TIER 2) CAPITAL, BANK'S REGULATORY CAPITAL INCREASED BY OVER 10% COMPARED TO OCTOBER 1 AND EXCEEDED RUB 230 BLN‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2gF3UB1

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)