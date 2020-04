April 29 (Reuters) - Credit Corp Group Ltd:

* PLACEMENT ISSUE PRICE OF A$12.50 PER SHARE

* NON-UNDERWRITTEN SHARE PURCHASE PLAN TO RAISE ABOUT A$30 MILLION

* SHORT-TERM COST REDUCTIONS OF $2 MILLION PER MONTH HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED

* COST REDUCTION MEASURES INCLUDE DECREASES IN BOARD, EXECUTIVE & SUPPORT REMUNERATION

* FOR 9 MONTHS TO MARCH, AUS/NZ DEBT COLLECTIONS UP 9%