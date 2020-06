BRIEF-Credit Intelligence Says Singapore Business Returned To Normal Ops On 3 June

June 4 (Reuters) - Credit Intelligence Ltd:

* SINGAPORE BUSINESS RETURNED TO NORMAL OPERATIONS ON 3 JUNE

* COVID-19 WILL HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON HONG KONG OPERATIONS THIS FINANCIAL YEAR

* SINGAPORE BUSINESS OF ICS FUNDING PTD & HUP HOE CREDIT PTD EXPECTED TO MEET PROFIT GUARANTEE IN JUNE & SEPT RESPECTIVELY

* GIVEN SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF COVID-19, PERSONAL BANKRUPTCIES EXPECTED TO RISE SHARPLY IN YEAR AHEAD

* CI1 IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING A LARGER LOAN & MORTGAGE BUSINESS IN AUSTRALIA, & SUBSTANTIAL CREDIT MANAGEMENT BUSINESS IN HK Source text here Further company coverage: