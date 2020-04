April 6 (Reuters) - Credit Intelligence Ltd:

* SPECIAL DIVIDEND DECLARED OF $0.0005 PER SHARE

* COVID-19, LIMITED DISRUPTION TO OPERATIONS IN HONG KONG AND SINGAPORE

* FULL YEAR PAT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FORECAST AT AROUND A$2.6M

* PROJECTED REVENUE FOR YEAR TO 30 JUNE 2020 FORECAST AT AROUND A$12MLN