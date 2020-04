BRIEF-Credit Suisse Adjusts Dividend Proposal For 2020 AGM Due To Coronavrirus And Finma Request

April 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PUBLISHES ADJUSTED DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND IN RESPONSE TO A REQUEST BY SWISS FINANCIAL MARKET SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY FINMA (FINMA), BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ADJUSTED DIVIDEND PROPOSAL TO SHAREHOLDERS

* INSTEAD OF A TOTAL DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.2776 GROSS PER SHARE AS ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 25, 2020, A TOTAL OF CHF 678 MILLION, BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS PROPOSING A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 0.1388 GROSS PER SHARE, WITH HALF BEING PAID FROM RETAINED EARNINGS AND HALF OUT OF CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION RESERVES

* IN AUTUMN OF 2020, BOARD OF DIRECTORS INTENDS TO PROPOSE A SECOND CASH DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 0.1388 GROSS PER SHARE, WHICH WOULD BE PRESENTED FOR APPROVAL AT AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AT THAT TIME, SUBJECT TO MARKET AND ECONOMIC CONDITIONS.

* WHILE BOARD REMAINS OF OPINION THAT CREDIT SUISSE’S FINANCIAL STRENGTH WOULD HAVE CONTINUED TO SUPPORT ORIGINAL DIVIDEND PROPOSAL MADE TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS, WE BELIEVE THAT THIS RESPONSE TO FINMA’S REQUEST, IN ALIGNMENT WITH SIMILAR DECISIONS MADE BY OUR PEERS, IS A PRUDENT AND RESPONSIBLE STEP TO PRESERVING CAPITAL

* WILL ALLOW FOR A FULLER EVALUATION OF EXTENT OF ECONOMIC IMPACT OF THIS CRISIS LATER IN YEAR.

* UBJECT TO CONFIRMATION FOLLOWING THIS ASSESSMENT AND SUBSEQUENT APPROVAL BY OUR SHAREHOLDERS, RESULTING AGGREGATE DIVIDEND IN 2020 WOULD BE IN LINE WITH OUR INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY AT LEAST 5% PER ANNUM

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT RETAINED EARNINGS AVAILABLE FOR APPROPRIATION OF CHF 8,534 MILLION BE USED AS FOLLOWS, AND PROPOSES DISTRIBUTING AN ORDINARY TOTAL DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.1388 GROSS PER REGISTERED SHARE, HALF FROM RETAINED EARNINGS AND HALF OUT OF CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION RESERVES Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)