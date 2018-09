Sept 20 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG:

* CREDIT SUISSE AG ANNOUNCES REVERSE SPLITS OF ITS UGLD AND USLV ETNS

* CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG - TO IMPLEMENT 1-FOR-10 REVERSE SPLIT OF VELOCITYSHARES 3X LONG GOLD ETNS AND VELOCITYSHARES 3X LONG SILVER ETNS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: