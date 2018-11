Nov 16 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse AG:

* CREDIT SUISSE AG ANNOUNCES THE REVERSE SPLIT OF ITS DGAZ ETNS

* CREDIT SUISSE - IMPLEMENTING 1-FOR-20 REVERSE SPLIT OF ITS VELOCITYSHARES 3X INVERSE NATURAL GAS ETNS EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF NOVEMBER 26, 2018