BRIEF-Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake In Creditsuisse Founder Securities To 51 Percent

April 15 (Reuters) - Founder Securities Co Ltd:

* SAYS CREDIT SUISSE AG INCREASES STAKE IN CREDITSUISSE FOUNDER SECURITIES TO 51.0 PERCENT FROM 33.3 PERCENT

* SAYS CREDIT SUISSE AG BECOMES CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER OF CREDITSUISSE FOUNDER SECURITIES AFTER TRANSACTION

* SAYS ITS STAKE IN CREDITSUISSE FOUNDER SECURITIES DECREASES TO 49.0 PERCENT FROM 66.7 PERCENT

* SAYS CREDITSUISSE FOUNDER SECURITIES'S REGISTERED CAPITAL INCREASES TO 1.09 BILLION YUAN ($162.54 million) FROM 800.0 MILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ImWKO2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7059 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)