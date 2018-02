Feb 6 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse AG:

* CREDIT SUISSE ANNOUNCES COUPON PAYMENTS AND EXPECTED COUPON PAYMENTS ON CREDIT SUISSE X-LINKS® EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES (THE “ETNS”)

* CREDIT SUISSE - ‍ON FEBRUARY 6, 2018, CREDIT SUISSE ANNOUNCED EXPECTED COUPON PAYMENTS FOR CERTAIN ETNS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: