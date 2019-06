June 3 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG:

* CREDIT SUISSE APPOINTS ZHENYI TANG AS CEO CHINA

* TANG WILL JOIN CREDIT SUISSE THIS MONTH AND WILL BE A MEMBER OF THE BANK'S ASIA PACIFIC OPERATING COMMITTEE Source text for Eikon: [tinyurl.com/y4e8cbg8] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)