Feb 10 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group Ag:

* CREDIT SUISSE ASSET MANAGEMENT LAUNCHING EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS (ETFS)

* NEW ETFS SUPPLEMENT THE EXISTING CREDIT SUISSE INDEX FUNDS

* FIRST THREE ETFS WILL BE LISTED ON THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE, THE BORSA ITALIANA AND THE DEUTSCHE BÖRSE