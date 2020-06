June 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG:

* BECOMES MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER IN ITS CHINA SECURITIES JV, CREDIT SUISSE FOUNDER SECURITIES

* CREDIT SUISSE HAS SUCCESSFULLY CLOSED INCREASE OF ITS SHAREHOLDING IN CSFS FROM 33.3% TO 51%

* CREDIT SUISSE BANKER JANICE HU HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHAIRWOMAN OF CREDIT SUISSE FOUNDER SECURITIES Further company coverage: