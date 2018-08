Aug 28 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG:

* CREDIT SUISSE SAYS CREDIT SUISSE GROUP (GUERNSEY) II LIMITED HAS CALLED ITS CHF 2.5 BILLION 9.0%, USD 1.72 BILLION 9.5% AND USD 1.725 BILLION 9.5% HIGH-TRIGGER TIER 1 CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS FOR REDEMPTION ON THE FIRST OPTIONAL REDEMPTION DATE

* CREDIT SUISSE SAYS REDEMPTION DATE OCTOBER 23, 2018