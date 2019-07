BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO: 10-11% RoTE won't be achieved if 2019 revenues not flat

July 31 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG:

* CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS BANK SUFFERING FROM STRONG SWISS FRANC

* CREDIT SUISSE CEO: LOOKING AT PARTNERSHIPS AND OTHER OPPORTUNITIES TO ENTER AND GROW PRIVATE BANKING IN SOUTH KOREA

* CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS STILL VERY EARLY TO ANALYSE IMPLICATIONS OF SWISS SUPREME COURT VERDICT ON SHARING UBS CLIENT DATA WITH FRANCE; CS HAS ZERO-TOLERANCE POLICY ON TAX EVASION

* CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS 2019 GUIDANCE FOR 10-11% ROTE; BANK VERY EXPLICITLY SAID THIS IS BASED ON ASSUMPTION OF FLAT YEAR-ON-YEAR REVENUE

* CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS IF REVENUES ARE NOT FLAT YEAR-ON-YEAR, THEN 10-11% ROTE WILL NOT BE ACHIEVED

* CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS WE ARE NOT GOING TO RESTRUCTURE IBCM DIVISION BECAUSE OF TWO DIFFICULT QUARTERS

* CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS WE ARE INVESTING AND RECRUITING IN INVESTMENT BANKING & CAPITAL MARKETS DIVISION

* CEO SAYS CREDIT SUISSE CONSIDERING MEASURES ON DEPOSITS TO MITIGATE PRESSURES FROM NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES, MEASURES TARGETED TOWARDS CUSTOMERS WITH VERY LARGE CASH BALANCES Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)