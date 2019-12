Dec 11 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG:

* CEO SAYS ABSOLUTELY CONFIDENT WE CAN REACH 12% ROTE MID-TERM AND GROW BEYOND THAT

* CFO SAYS BANK EXPECTS IBCM REVENUES TO BE LOWER IN Q4 2019 THAN IN Q4 2018

* SWISS BANK HEAD SAYS STARTED APPROACHING CLIENTS WITH MORE THAN 2 MILLION SFR OR 1 MILLION EUR IN CASH IN NOVEMBER TO "PUT CASH TO WORK"